Israeli forces arrest 4 Palestinians near Gaza border

Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians for allegedly infiltrating into Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to the military on Monday.



A military statement said a Palestinian armed with a knife and bolt cutter was arrested after crossing through the southern section of the border fence into Israel.

The army said three other suspects, armed with knives, were also arrested.

According to the statement, the four were detained and taken for questioning.

The Gaza Strip has been reeling under a 14-year blockade, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its more than two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.









