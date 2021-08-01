ISMAIL HANIYEH RE-ELECTED AS CHIEF OF PALESTINES RESISTANCE MOVEMENT HAMAS

Ismail Haniyeh has been elected to a second term as head of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement that controls the Gaza Strip, two Palestinian officials told Reuters on Sunday.



"Brother Ismail Haniyeh was re-elected as the head of the movement's political office for a second time," one official told Reuters. His term will last four years.



Haniyeh, the group's leader since 2017, has controlled its political activities throughout several armed confrontations with Israel - including an 11-day conflict in May that left more than 250 in Gaza and 13 in Israel dead.



He was the right-hand man to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza, before the wheelchair-bound cleric was assassinated in 2004.



Haniyeh, 58, led Hamas' entry into politics in 2006, when they were surprise victors in Palestinian parliamentary elections, defeating a divided Fatah party led by President Mahmoud Abbas.



Haniyeh became prime minister shortly after the January 2006 victory.



Following a brief civil war, Hamas seized Gaza from the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in 2007. Israel has led a blockade of Gaza since then, citing threats from Hamas.





