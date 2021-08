At least eight Egyptian soldiers killed during anti-terror operation in northern Sinai

Eight soldiers were killed and injured in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the Egyptian military said on Sunday.

A statement said the casualties occurred in combat operations against terrorists in the northern part of Sinai. It, however, did not specify how many soldiers were killed.

As many as 89 militants were also killed, and 13 tunnels used as hideouts destroyed, the press release added.