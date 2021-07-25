Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 7 terrorist in northern Syria

Turkish security forces on Sunday "neutralized" seven terrorists in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the terrorist positions in the Operation Euphrates Shield region were targeted and it was determined that at least seven terrorists were "neutralized."

The operation continued in the region.

On Saturday, at least two Turkish soldiers were killed and as many injured when terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).