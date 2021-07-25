Iranian commander dies of injuries in Syria

A prominent commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has died of his injuries in war-torn Syria, according to Iranian media on Sunday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Syed Ahmed Qureshi was shot while fighting beside Syrian regime forces.

Qureshi, who was a prominent commander in the Fatemiyoun Brigades militia which operates under the IRGC, had an official funeral procession and burial in Iran, the broadcaster said.

The Fatemiyoun militia was formed in 2014 to fight in Syria alongside the forces loyal to the Bashar al-Assad regime and mainly consists from the ethnic Hazara Shia sect in Afghanistan.