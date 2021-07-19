Turkish forces neutralize 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq on Monday.

In a statement, the National Defense Ministry said the terrorists were "neutralized" by Turkish-made ATAK helicopters in the Metina region as part of Operation Pençe-Şimşek.

Turkish forces continue to neutralize PKK terrorists in their lairs, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched the Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım operations on April 23 in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.