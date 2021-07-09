Turkish troops neutralize 5 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized at least five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, who were preparing for an attack, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Turkish commandos neutralized four terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring region and another in the Operation Euphrates Shield area, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.