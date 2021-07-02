Iran logs 127 more virus deaths, over 13,800 infections

Iran reported 127 more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, raising the nationwide death toll to 84,516.

A daily case count of 13,836 pushed the overall tally above 3.23 million, according to Health Ministry figures.

More than 2.9 million patients have recovered so far, while 3,196 remain in critical condition, the data showed.

A little over 6.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated in Iran to date.

Nearly 4.45 million people have received a first dose and more than 1.75 million have been given both jabs, the ministry said.