Pakistan fears another Covid-19 wave may hit next month

Pakistan on Monday reported its lowest daily coronavirus-related death toll during the third wave of the pandemic but health officials warned another wave might hit the country next month.



At least 20 people died during the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. The toll is the lowest since November last. Pakistan has so far recorded 955,657 cases and 22,231 deaths.



"It is alarming that people are no longer wearing face masks. The situation is under control for now but we might be hit by another wave next month," special assistant to the prime minister on health, Faisal Sultan, told reporters.



Sultan asked people to wear face masks and get vaccinated as early as possible.



Pakistan's vaccination drive, which was hit by shortages of supply, is once again picking up and over 290,000 people received jabs during the last 24 hours.



More than 14.7 million people have been given at least one dose.



However, expatriate workers were seen protesting against the lack of availability of AstraZeneca or Pfizer jabs, the two vaccines accepted by countries in the Middle East.



The majority of Pakistan's citizens received the Chinese-made Sinopharm, CanSinoBio or SinoVac shots, none of which are acceptable for travelling to the Middle East or many Western countries.







