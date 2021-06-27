Armenian troops fire on Azerbaijani military posts

Armenian soldiers violated the last year's agreement and opened fire on Azerbaijani military posts at borderline near Kalbajar region, according to a statement released by the country's Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said Armenian soldiers opened fire on military positions in the direction of Kalbajar's Zeylik and Imambinesi villages between 14.50 p.m. (1150GMT) on June 26 and 03.00 a.m. (0000GMT) on June 27.

There were no casualties or injuries, and the situation was under the control of Azerbaijani military units, it added.

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, or Upper Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

On Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During a subsequent 44-day conflict which ended under a deal signed on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.