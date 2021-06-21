Attack kills 3 civilians in eastern Iraq

Three Iraqi civilians were killed in an attack in the eastern Diyala province on Monday, according to a local police officer.

Gunmen attacked a security checkpoint manned by pro-government Sunni tribal fighters in al-Azeem district in Diyala, the officer told Anadolu Agency, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

According to the officer, four tribal fighters were injured in the attack.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Daesh/ISIS terrorists have in recent months escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Diyala, known as the Triangle of Death.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.