Hardline judiciary chief Raisi wins Iranian presidential election

Conservative judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi is clearly in the lead with most of the votes counted in Iran's presidential election, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.



Earlier his main rival, Abdolnasser Hemmati, made a concession statement on his Instagram account after media reports had put Raisi beyond reach in early results following Friday's poll.



Raisi, 60, is set to succeed moderate President Hassan Rowhani. It would mark a significant change in direction for the government in Iran after eight years under Rowhani.



Final results are expected later this weekend. The new president is to be sworn in in August.

