NETANYAHU VOWS TO STAY IN POLITICS, SAYS WELL BE BACK SOON

Netanyahu vows to stay in politics, says 'we'll be back soon'

Embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed "the Israeli opposition will have a strong and clear voice" if he is ousted from power in a vote set to install a new government.

"If it's our destiny to be in the opposition, we'll do so with our heads high until we take down this bad government, and return to lead the country our way," said the right-wing Likud party boss, Israel's longest-running premier.

A delicate eight-party alliance united by animosity for Netanyahu is poised to take over with right-wing Naftali Bennett as prime minister, if the coalition deal passes Sunday's slated parliamentary vote.