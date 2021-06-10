 Contact Us
News Middle East Assad regime kills 6, injuring 13 civilians in northwestern Syria

Assad regime kills 6, injuring 13 civilians in northwestern Syria

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 10,2021
Subscribe
ASSAD REGIME KILLS 6, INJURING 13 CIVILIANS IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA

An attack by Assad regime forces joined by Iranian-backed terrorist groups killed six and injured 13 civilians in northwestern Syria, the Syria Civil Defense said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the organization also known as The White Helmets, the attack targeted Iblin village in Idlib countryside. Of the injured, three are in critical condition.

In a separate but related development reported by Syrian opposition sources, Russian planes carried out airstrikes on Al-Mozara, Belyun, and Kafar Avid villages in the southern Idlib countryside in the early morning hours of the day.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.