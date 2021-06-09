Russian soldiers wounded in northern Syria mine blast

An unspecified number of Russian soldiers were injured in a land mine explosion in northeastern Syria, local sources said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred while a Russian military group was on patrol in Dirbasiyya in al-Hasakah province, an area occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group.

The injured soldiers were admitted for treatment at a local health center, the sources said.

Pictures of the injured personnel were shared on social media accounts linked to the to the YPG/PKK terror group.

Fadil Hammad, head of the Assad regime's media office in al-Hasakah, also confirmed the mine blast in a post on social media.

Russian authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

RUSSIAN PRESENCE IN REGION

Russian forces took over some bases evacuated by US soldiers in northern Syria after Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring against the YPG/PKK terror group in October 2019.

Moscow has since strengthened its presence by increasing its number of bases in YPG/PKK-occupied regions east of the Euphrates.

Russia has a total of 18 bases and hundreds of elements at military points in areas occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists in the provinces of al-Hasakah, Raqqa, and the districts of Manbij and Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) in Aleppo.