Israeli court extends detention of Islamic Movement leader

An Israeli court in the northern city of Nazareth on Tuesday extended the detention of Sheikh Kamal al-Khatib, the deputy leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, until the end of his trial, according to his lawyer.

"This is a judicial precedent," defense lawyer Omar Khamaysa told reporters, describing the court decision as "politically motivated".

"This trial has been politicized since the beginning," the lawyer said.

Khamaysa said the defense team will appeal the court verdict with Israel's Central Court.

Last month, Israeli police detained al-Khatib, a member of the Arab Follow-up Committee, from his home in Kafr Kanna in the Galilee region in northern Israel on accusations of incitement and joining an outlawed group. Al-Khatib has denied the charges.

Mass demonstrations erupted across Arab cities and towns in Israel in protest of Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during which at least 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara