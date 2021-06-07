Security forces in northern Syria foil 5 terror attacks in 2 days

Local security forces in Jarablus district in northern Syria have thwarted several terrorist attacks by locating five bombs over the past two days.

Four bombs planted at locations in the center of Jarablus, which was cleared of terrorists through Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, were detonated Saturday before they could harm civilians.

On Sunday, another bomb placed under a civilian vehicle was found thanks to the attention of local security forces and was detonated.

The security forces are focusing on the possibility of the YPG/PKK terror group's involvement in the planned attacks.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).