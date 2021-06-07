Mysterious death for Israeli intelligence officer

Mystery has shrouded the death of an Israeli military intelligence officer inside prison three weeks ago.

"We are confused, we are frightened and we want real answers," Israeli daily Haaretz quoted a relative of the Israeli officer as saying without giving his name.

"No one has explained to us what happened," he added.

Haaretz said the Israeli Defense Ministry is still investigating the incident.

According to the newspaper, the officer whose name was not revealed was arrested in August for interrogation. The Israeli judiciary imposed restrictions on circulating any information about the case or the name of the military intelligence officer.

On May 17, the military intelligence officer was found hurt in his prison cell and died later in hospital, according to Haaretz.