PKK KILLS 5 KURDISH PESHMERGA IN IRAQS DUHOK PROVINCE

Five Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by the PKK terror group in Iraq's northern Dohuk province, according to a Kurdish deputy minister.

The fatalities occurred in an ambush set by PKK terrorists in Amadiya district in the province, Serbest Lezgin, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs, said in a statement.

He added that two other Peshmerga soldiers were injured in the attack.

The PKK takes the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its stronghold and is active in many cities and towns. It occupies a large number of villages in the region and launches attacks on Turkey's interior.