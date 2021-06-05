Hamas chief expects major breakthrough in Gaza

The head of Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said Saturday he expects a major breakthrough in humanitarian and economic conditions in the seaside territory.

"This breakthrough will be felt by the people of Gaza on the humanitarian, living and financial levels," Sinwar said during a meeting with academics in the besieged enclave.

Sinwar expressed optimism that the aid will relieve the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza, rebuild the territory and revive its economy.

He also promised not to hinder the reconstruction of the territory, while stressing that the reconstruction money will not be used to fund Hamas.

"We will not put obstacles in the way of the Gaza reconstruction, and we will not take from the reconstruction funds for the benefit of the resistance. We will be keen to facilitate the reconstruction tasks and revive the economy," the Hamas leader said.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank since mid-April killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.