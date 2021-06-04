YPG/PKK terrorists abduct Syriac activist in Al-Hasakah

The YPG/PKK terrorist group in Syria abducted Syriac activist Husam Alkass, who was a vocal critic of the group's forced recruitment of civilians.

The activist was abducted in Al-Malikiyah city in the northeastern province of Al-Hasakah which is occupied by the terrorist group.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Kerem Duveli, a member of the Democratic Syriac Organization, said: "Husam was hit by a group of masked men while he was trying to get into his car after shopping at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday in the district of Al-Malikiyah. Then he was forced into a vehicle which reportedly belonged to the group."

The Democratic Syriac Organization held the YPG/PKK responsible for the psychological or physical torture that Husam is likely to have suffered during his detention.

PRESSURE FROM YPG/PKK TERRORISTS ON SYRIAC CHRISTIANS

YPG/PKK closed the schools of the Syriac minority in Al-Malikiyah and Ad-Dirbasiyya in Al-Hasakah province in August 2018 under the pretext that they had no licenses.

The Syriac Democratic Community, in a statement on its social media account, condemned the organization's practices and described the move as applying pressure on the Syriac minority.

In the same context, the head of the World Council of Arameans (Syriacs), Johny Messo, told Anadolu Agency on Aug. 20, 2018, "the time has come for Americans and Europeans to realize that supporting the YPG, with its current separatist agenda, does not lead to peace and security in Syria, but in fact cause more death and destruction, with the potential of a spill-over effect to neighboring regions."