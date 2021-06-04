2 police officers killed in Islamabad 'terror attack'

At least two police officers were killed in a "terror attack" in Pakistan's capital Islamabad late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of Islamabad Police, head constables Bashir Shah and Ishtiaq Ranjha were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were on patrol duty on IJP Road.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the country's interior minister, said terror incidents are on the rise in the capital.

"Two policemen were martyred last night. Nine policemen have been martyred in Islamabad since 2018," he said in a video statement.

He promised to take practical steps within a week, provide more facilities to the police and make Islamabad a safer city.

To stop cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, the minister said 88% of the Pak-Afghan border has been fenced, and the remaining work will be completed within two months.

"After fencing Pak-Afghan border, we will fence our border with Iran as well," he added. "So far 44% fencing of [the border with Iran] has been completed while the remaining part will be completed within a year."

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist umbrella group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan has long accused the TTP of targeting security forces and civilians from "safe havens" across the border.

Amid a deadlocked peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, TTP fighters are said to have regrouped and rearmed, allegedly backed by elements hostile to Pakistan.

Late last month, Pakistan army's top brass took serious notice of recent cross-border firing incidents, asking Kabul to take effective border control measures.