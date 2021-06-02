Serbians launch aid campaign for Palestinians affected by deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Residents in Serbia's Sandzak region have launched an aid campaign for Palestinians affected by recent Israeli attacks that killed nearly 300 people, injured many others and left behind a trail of destruction.

The Sandzak for Palestine campaign has been launched by Svetionik, a humanitarian organization, along with other aid groups.

Svetionik President Mirza Alickovic told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that many Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been left homeless in Israel's latest attacks, and the Islamic world should extend a helping hand to the Palestinians.

He added that the funds collected will be used for the supply of food, medicines, as well as for the repair of destroyed houses.

Health centers, residential enclaves, schools, and media offices were among the structures that Israeli forces destroyed with impunity in an 11-day aerial assault on the besieged Gaza Strip. A cease-fire took effect on May 21.