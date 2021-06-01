YPG/PKK opens fire on civilians in northeastern Syria, killing 1, injuring 6

YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on civilians in Syria's Manbij region Tuesday as they were protesting against forced recruitments by the terrorist organization.

The demonstrations against the YPG/PKK's forced recruitment of children started in the town center of Manbij on Monday and later spread to the eastern part of Manbij.

YPG/PKK terrorists attempted to prevent demonstrators from entering the town center and opened fire on the people.

A civilian was killed and six others injured by terrorists so far.

Meanwhile, demonstrators set on fire a car belonging to the terrorist organization to make their voices heard.

A delegation from Russia and Syria's Assad regime Tuesday entered the Manbij district center to meet with the tribal leaders in the district.

The terror group also imposed a 48-hour "curfew" that began last midnight in order to prevent people from demonstrating against the forced recruitments in Manbij, which has been occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group since 2016.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN MANBIJ?

People in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90% of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of their children since Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Manbij's district center and surrounding neighborhoods to protest the terror group.

One civilian was killed and three others were injured when terrorists opened fire on the people protesting against the forced recruitments.

The terrorist organization YPG/PKK imposes "compulsory military service" on girls and boys born between 1990 and 2003. The terrorist organization forcibly recruits Arab children and youth in several areas, including Manbij, Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, Malikiyah, Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor.

Documenting the violations against civilians in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, in its report released on May 22, said nearly 3,800 civilians are forcibly held in detention centers established by the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces.





