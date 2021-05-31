Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in an air-backed operation, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization jointly conducted the operation in the Gara region.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's border, to plan attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



