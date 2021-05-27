EGYPTS SISI, PAKISTANS KHAN DISCUSS PALESTINE ISSUE OVER PHONE

The leaderships of Egypt and Pakistan on Thursday discussed in a phone call a recent cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas that ended 11 days of Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

During his meeting with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed Cairo's efforts to secure the truce in Palestinian territory.

Sisi, for his part, stressed the importance of starting talks between the sides of the Palestinian conflict as soon as possible to pave the way for its resolution and end the cycle of violence.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel took effect last Friday, putting an end to 11 days of the worst cycle of fighting in years.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to Palestinian medics.



