UN calls on Israel to fully open crossings for treatment of Palestinians

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said during a press briefing that the Erez Crossing was open to international humanitarian aid workers but closed to Palestinians since May 11.

He added that among them were Palestinian humanitarian workers and those who need to leave Gaza for medical treatment.

Calling for the full opening of all border gates to Gaza, Dujarric said they should be kept open for humanitarian aid and Palestinians in need of treatment.

"We reiterate the need for all crossings into Gaza to be opened and stay open. This is essential for the entrance of humanitarian supplies, including fuel for basic services and supplies to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Opening the crossings will also ensure the exit of patients who need life-saving treatment and the crossing of Palestinian humanitarian personnel who are critical to the response," he said.









