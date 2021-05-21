Israeli right-wing lawmakers criticize Netanyahu for Hamas cease-fire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's is being criticized by close political allies and right-wing lawmakers for a cease-fire with Hamas, Israeli sources said Friday.

Gideon Sa'ar, leader of the New Hope party, said the deal would seriously harm Israeli deterrence against Hamas and called the agreement "shameful."

Former Justice Minister and current MP with Yamina party Ayelet Saked said: "An unconditional cease-fire is embarrassing."

Refering to Israeli soldiers held by Hamas, she said: "Bringing our boys back home would be victory."

After 11 days of Israeli aggression, an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Hamas and Israel took effect early Friday.