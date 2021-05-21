Death toll rises to 243 in Gaza Strip

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip has risen to 243, including 66 children and 39 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Friday.

At least 1,910 people have been injured, the ministry said in a statement.

A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group, took effect at 2 a.m. Friday (2300GMT Thursday).

The truce brokered by Egypt came after 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.