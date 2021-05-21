Daesh/ISIS terrorist nabbed while trying to enter Turkey

A Daesh/ISIS terrorist was arrested while trying to enter Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorist was nabbed in the Narlica district of Hatay province "while trying to illegally cross into Turkey from Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight against terrorist organizations' attempts to infiltrate our borders continues," the ministry added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

