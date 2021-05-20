Turkey neutralizes 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkey's security forces neutralized two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

The terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate the Operation Olive Branch area from the Tal Rifat district, were neutralized by "heroic commandos," said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Arms, ammunition, and shelter of the terrorists were also destroyed, added the ministry.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.