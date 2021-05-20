Israeli attacks displace at least 75,000 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, the UN said on Thursday.

The overall situation remains alarming, Jens Laerke, spokesman for UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told Anadolu Agency.

Laerke called for a humanitarian pause until a cease-fire is reached to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid teams, and the safe distribution of aid supplies in blockaded Gaza.

He said that of the total displaced Palestinians, 47,000 of them took shelter in 58 schools belonging to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.