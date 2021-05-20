Israeli army detains 60 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday detained 60 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian non-governmental organization said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said those detained include activists and Hamas leaders.

Eyewitnesses told an Anadolu Agency correspondent that Nayef Rajoub, a Hamas leader, was detained in the city of Hebron.

According to the NGO, Israeli forces have detained 1,500 Palestinians in the West Bank since early April.

An estimated 4,500 Palestinians are believed to be held in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, and 350 administrative detainees, according to data compiled by organizations on the rights of prisoners.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and over 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.