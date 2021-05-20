Israeli airstrikes kill woman, injure 6 civilians in Gaza

A Palestinian woman was killed and six civilians were injured on Thursday when Israeli fighter jets bombed Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Several others were also injured in Israeli airstrikes on a building in the customs enforcement zone in Khan Yunis.

Israeli jets also targeted a house in Rafah city in the blockaded Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, and over 1,600 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.