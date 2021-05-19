Palestinian casualties soar in West Bank

The death toll from Israeli raids against Palestinians in the West Bank has risen to four, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Live bullets were used against demonstrators in the West Bank, the ministry said.

Tensions which started with an Israeli court ruling forcing Palestinians out of their home in East Jerusalem have spilled across Palestinian territories over the past few weeks.

Israel has launched incessant bombings on the Gaza Strip and raids in the West Bank against Palestinian demonstrators.

The death toll in Gaza reached 217 as of late Tuesday, including 63 children and 36 women, in addition to around 1,500 injuries, according to figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The number of people who have been displaced by Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has soared to over 58,000, the UN said on Tuesday.