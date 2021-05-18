Israeli army shoots Palestinian in alleged knife attack in West Bank

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man in the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack, according to the army.

"No casualties were reported among Israeli forces," the army said in a statement.

The statement, however, did not give details about the condition of the Palestinian man.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place in an area controlled by the Israeli army near the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron, where several Israeli military checkpoints are erected.

Footage aired by an Israeli TV channel shows a Palestinian man lying motionless on the ground without receiving any medical attention.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that it was trying to obtain information about the man's condition.

At least 212 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and 1,400 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ten Israeli have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.