97 injured in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces: Palestinian Red Crescent

A total of 97 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

In a statement, the society said five people were injured by live bullets, another five by rubber bullets, while 84 suffered from gas inhalation. Three others sustained injuries as a result of beatings, burns, and falling during the confrontations.

The violence came as Palestinians staged a nationwide general strike across the occupied West Bank and Arab towns in Israel on Tuesday to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in what the organizers described as a "day of anger."

Shops, business centers, civil institutions, banks, and universities shut their doors across the West Bank, interspersed with popular rallies and confrontations with Israeli forces at points of contact.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed, including 61 children and 36 women, and 1,442 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.