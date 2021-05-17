Israel says Gaza rocket fire injures 8 in Ashdod

Eight Israelis sustained light injuries in a rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into the southern city of Ashdod on Monday, police said.

"Direct rockets strike the city of Ashkelon and Ashdod," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Twitter.

He said the rocket fire caused damage to a building in Ashdod, without giving further details.

Earlier Monday, the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said it fired a volley of rockets into Israeli settlements near Gaza border in response to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 59 children and 35 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 1,305 people have also been injured and tens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.