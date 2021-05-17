Israel arrests Palestinian mother, 3 children in West Bank

Israeli forces detained a Palestinian mother and her three children near the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a Palestinian NGO.

Sahar Walid Kaabneh and her three children aged between 14 and 17 years old were taken into custody in the town of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, Amani Sarahneh from the Palestinian Prisoner Society, told Anadolu Agency.

No information is yet available about the cause of the arrest.

According to the NGO, Israeli forces have detained 1,500 Palestinians in the West Bank since early April.

An estimated 4,500 Palestinians are believed to be held in Israeli prisons, including 39 women, and 350 administrative detainees, according to data compiled by organizations on the rights of prisoners.