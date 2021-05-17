Death toll rises to 200 in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip rose to 200, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that the toll includes 58 children and 35 women.

According to the statement, 1,300 people have also been injured in the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.