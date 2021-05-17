34,000 Gazans seek refuge at UNRWA schools amid Israeli attacks

Around 34,000 Palestinians have sought refuge in 40 UNRWA-run schools across the Gaza Strip amid Israeli attacks on the seaside territory, the UN refugee agency UNRWA said on Monday.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's Commissioner General, said that 34,000 Palestinians have fled to UNRWA schools "with limited access to water, no food or health care."

"Nowhere to flee in Gaza. Before the relentless bombing had been unleashed the choice was between COVID & hunger. That was bleak enough," Lazzarini said on Twitter.

"Living through the night is what most parents are hoping for," he said, going on to call for providing support to UNRWA "to help displaced and affected" Palestinians.

At least 197 Palestinians have been killed, including 58 children and 34 women, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last week, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 1,235 people have also been injured and tens of buildings destroyed or damaged in the Israeli assault.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.