10-year-old Palestinian girl survives bombing in Gaza

Nadeen Abdullatif, a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, survived a bombing in Gaza's Al Shati camp and gave her account of the Israeli attack.

"You see, I do not really sleep well at night these days. I heard missiles and the missile that destroyed this house was so loud that my bedroom window almost broke," Abdullatif said in a video shared by Turkey's broadcaster TRT World on Twitter on Sunday.

"We do not have anything, we do not have guns or missiles. We do not have anything to protect ourselves with. We only have the power of God with us," she said in the video.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip on Sunday rose to 197, including 58 children and 34 women, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The number of injured has reached 1,235, while tens of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

The recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.



