Death toll rises to 181 from Israeli attacks on Gaza

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip rose to 181, including 31 women and 52 children on Sunday, according to official and Anadolu Agency figures.

Despite international outrage over its deadly raids, Israel continued its attacks on Gaza overnight Saturday into Sunday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said 26 Palestinians, including 10 women and eight children, lost their lives in attacks carried out by Israel since midnight. The number of injured has reached 1,225.

Meanwhile, Enver Ataullah, the ministry's Arab and Turkish relations officer, told Anadolu Agency that the attacks caused great destruction, and their continued heavy death toll has left no room in morgues.

Tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against recent Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.





