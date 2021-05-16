2 Palestinians die from Israeli-inflicted injuries, including teen

Two more Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed during Israeli attacks in the West Bank on Sunday, according to Palestine's Health Ministry.

After a serious injury to his head on Thursday by Israeli forces in Hebron in the southern West Bank, 15-year-old Mohamed Yousuf died, the ministry said in a written statement.

The bullet that killed him entered the back of Yousuf's head before getting lodged in his eye, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Also, the ministry added that another Palestinian died after being seriously injured in the abdomen on Saturday in Nablus, the northern West Bank.

A total of 181 people, including 52 children and 31 women, have been killed and 1,225 more injured since Israel started attacks on Gaza on May 10.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

The tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.