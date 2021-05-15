Pakistan, China discuss latest situation in Palestine

The top diplomats of Pakistan and China spoke over the phone on Saturday to discuss the latest situation in Palestine amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Islamabad has profound concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Qureshi said the situation was becoming a major threat to peace and security in the Middle East.

He stressed that the violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and children in occupied territories are against humanitarian norms and international law.

Qureshi underlined the need for urgent steps by the international community "to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure a just and lasting solution based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the two-state vision."

He also briefed the Chinese official about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's outreach to world leaders to address the "serious" situation in Palestine.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed both countries' commitment to intensify their collective efforts "to promote peace, stability and imperatives of justice."

They also discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process, according to the statement.

Qureshi emphasized the importance of a "responsible" withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-ravaged country, reduction in violence, and the earliest possible cessation of hostilities.

He also stressed the need for all Afghan parties to seize the opportunity to work together and secure a negotiated inclusive political solution.

The Pakistani foreign minister also discussed Israel's aggression in Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank with his Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Mahdi.

The two diplomats agreed to adopt a joint stance at all international forums for a peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue and against Israel's aggression, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Qureshi also discussed the Palestine situation in a phone call with Egypt's Foreign Minister

The two agreed to accord the highest priority to de-escalating the situation and resolved to continue liaising closely on the matter, the Foreign Ministry said.

Shoukry appreciated Pakistan's drive to reach out to brotherly Muslim countries and efforts for restoring peace in the region.

He briefed Qureshi on the latest developments and Egypt's efforts to find a diplomatic solution, the statement added.

