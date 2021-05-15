Israeli fire lives dozens of Palestinians injured in occupied West Bank

At least 29 Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, 17 of the injured people had been shot with live bullets and eight with rubber-coated bullets.

Three more people needed medical attention after inhaling tear gas.

At least 15 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as protests have raged in the Palestinian territory against Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More rallies in support of Gaza were held across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

Demonstrators clashed with Israeli forces in Hebron, Ramallah, and the northern cities of Nablus and Qalqilya.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farms in Qusra village near Nablus, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

They said Israeli forces intervened to protect the settlers when the Palestinians tried to defend their lands.





