Israeli attacks on Gaza to continue: PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday it is "not over yet" as he vowed his country would continue attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"We will do everything to restore the safety of our cities and citizens," Netanyahu said in a virtual message where he claimed that Israel can find the leaders of the Hamas resistance group anywhere.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the neighborhood were targeted by Israeli forces.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that have killed at least 136 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.