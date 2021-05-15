Israel seals off coastal areas amid rocket attacks from Gaza

Several coastal areas in central Israel were closed to the public on Saturday amid intense rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Local authorities have issued orders for beaches to be vacated in a number of coastal cities, including Herzliya, Tel Aviv and Bat Yam, Israeli daily Yediot Ahronoth reported.

The decision came as Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip continued to fire rockets at Israeli cities, killing one more Israeli in the city of Ramat Gan.

At least 10 Israelis have been killed in the ongoing violence-nine of them in rocket attacks and one soldier who died when an anti-tank guided missile hit his vehicle.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in air strikes since Monday, killing at least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, and injuring 950 more people.



