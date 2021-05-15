Israel kills 7 members of same family in Gaza in new massacre

At least seven Palestinian civilians, including five children, were killed early Saturday, and others wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed a residential house in western Gaza City.

Witnesses said the bodies were taken to the Shifa hospital after the bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Hatab family in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

A search for missing people under the rubble is underway, they said.

The bombing took the death toll since the Israeli attacks started Monday to 133, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The fatalities included 36 children and 20 women, while the number of injured rose to 950, according to a statement from the ministry.

Israeli warplanes on Friday resumed airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

Meanwhile, 11 Palestinians were killed Friday as Israeli forces clashed with demonstrators to disperse rallies in different parts of the West Bank.

Also, Lebanese authorities announced that a Lebanese youth was killed when Israeli artillery fire targeted protesters along the Israeli security fence in the south of the country.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

Tensions moved from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.