Israel kills 10 more civilians including children in Gaza 'massacre'

At least 10 Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed early Saturday when Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed a residential house in western Gaza City in an attack officials called a "massacre."

Health Ministry sources said that Israeli planes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Hatab family in the Al-Shati refugee camp.

Among the victims were eight children and two women, including Yasemin Hassan (31) and Yamin (5), Bilal (10) and Yusuf (11) from the Abu Hatab family, and Muha (36), Abdurrahman (8), Suheyb (14), and Yahya (11) from the Al-Hadidi famil.

A search for missing people under the rubble is underway.

Speaking to the media, a senior ministry official said that the sole survivor of the attack was a 2-month-old baby, calling the assault a "massacre."

Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Ashdod, Beersheba was hit by rockets in response to an attack on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp and to avenge Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank.

Three Palestinians, including two siblings, were killed in late-night attacks by Israeli war jets on the Tel Kuleybu area in northern Gaza.

The bombing took the death toll since the Israeli attacks started Monday to 139, including 39 children and 22 women, while 950 have been injured.

Israeli warplanes on Friday resumed airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

Meanwhile, 11 Palestinians were killed Friday as Israeli forces clashed with demonstrators to disperse rallies in various parts of the West Bank.

Lebanese authorities also announced that a Lebanese young person was killed when Israeli artillery fire targeted protesters along the Israeli security fence in the south of the country.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Damascus Gate since the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, as Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians.

Tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate for Israeli assaults if they were not halted.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.